EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$69,595.83 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$28.72 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of A$69,595.83 ($46,089.95).

Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EQT alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien 20,429 shares of EQT stock.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 7.10.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.15%.

(Get Free Report)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.