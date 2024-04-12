Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $132.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $81.36 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 635,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,730,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

