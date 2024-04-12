Insider Selling: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CFO Sells $36,647.58 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OmniAb Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $609.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $6,482,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

