JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JKS. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

NYSE:JKS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

