StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

