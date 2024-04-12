StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.