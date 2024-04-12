StockNews.com Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

