Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Wolfe Research reissued their underperform rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.7 %

CLF stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.