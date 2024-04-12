Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells $12,561.80 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 5,870 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $12,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 911,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,933.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Maziar Arjomand sold 4,223 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $8,657.15.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,166 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $10,486.98.

On Monday, April 1st, Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.