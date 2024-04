Insider Buying: Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Purchases A$14,400.00 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle acquired 400,000 shares of Trek Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($9,536.42).

Neil Biddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Neil Biddle acquired 600,000 shares of Trek Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($15,099.34).

Trek Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 31.84.

Trek Metals Company Profile

Trek Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, caesium, tantalum, manganese, nickel-copper sulphide, zinc, lead, silver, gold, sediment-hosted base metals, and iron ore deposits. It holds interests in the Tambourah Lithium project that comprises two exploration licenses located to the south-east of Pilgangoora lithium mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Hendeka Manganese project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Pincunah project, which includes the Valley of the Gossans prospect located to the south of Port Hedland and west of the Sulphur Springs; and Jimblebar nickel-copper project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

