Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE INFY opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

