KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $78.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

