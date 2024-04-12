Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.