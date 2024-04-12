Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $63.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.86.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.