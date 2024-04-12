Jefferies Financial Group Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $43.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.