JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $104.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

