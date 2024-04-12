LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $305.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $274.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

