Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

