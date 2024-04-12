SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$98,210.00.
Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00.
Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
