SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$98,210.00.

Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

