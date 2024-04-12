United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

