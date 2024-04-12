Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $74.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,412 shares of company stock worth $41,917,612 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arcellx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after buying an additional 323,309 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

