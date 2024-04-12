Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.0 %
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
