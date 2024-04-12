Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $20.23

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXO. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of RXO opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.64, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

