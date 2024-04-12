Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

