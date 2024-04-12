StockNews.com Upgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

HTBK stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.