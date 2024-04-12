Harmonic’s (HLIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,306,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Harmonic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,702,000 after acquiring an additional 990,425 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Harmonic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Harmonic by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

