Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $69.21

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

