ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

