Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $36,722,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

