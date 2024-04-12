BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Buys $207,238.15 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $207,238.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,644,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,411,981.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.29 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

