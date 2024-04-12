Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.