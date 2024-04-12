Biohaven’s (BHVN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

