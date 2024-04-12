Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays cut Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.66.

RSKD stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Riskified by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

