SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

