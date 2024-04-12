Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.