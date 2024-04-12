Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of GPCR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -48.49. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,724,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

