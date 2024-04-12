Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $253.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

