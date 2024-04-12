Insider Selling: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Sells $474,138.50 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cannae Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

