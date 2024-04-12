e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

