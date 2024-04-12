Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

