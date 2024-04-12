JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $266.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.89.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $244.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

