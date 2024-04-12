Citigroup Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $91.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

