Citigroup Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $269.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $258.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.40.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.