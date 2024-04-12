Citigroup Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $205.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $173.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.