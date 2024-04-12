Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $133.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.47.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $113.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.