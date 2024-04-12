Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY opened at $138.73 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

