Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$18.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.05.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
