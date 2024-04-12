Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

