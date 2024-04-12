Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $56.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBS. Barclays initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.85.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

