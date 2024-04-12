Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

