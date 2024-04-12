Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.21.

UBER stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

